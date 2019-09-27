Wyciekła lista filmów i seriali, które będzie można oglądać w ramach Disney+. Przypomnijmy, że ta nowa usługa SVOD wystartuje już 12 listopada br. w Stanach Zjednoczonych, Kanadzie i Holandii oraz 19 listopada br. w Australii i Nowej Zelandii.
Lista została opublikowana przez Attractions Magazine, jednak trzeba wziąć pod uwagę, że może ona jeszcze ulec zmianie, gdyż Disney dopiero testuje swoją nową usługę. Warto również uwzględnić, że lista może się różnić w zależności od kraju. Wykaz filmów i seriali obejmuje produkcje Walt Disney Studios, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Fox, Disney Channel, ABC Family, Disney XD, Disney Junior, National Geographic, Marvel Studios i Star Wars. Mimo że start Disney+ został już zapowiedziany w Holandii, to z nieoficjalnych doniesień wynika, że do całej Europy usługa trafi najwcześniej w 2020 roku.
Disney+ będzie dostępny także w Polsce - uruchomiono dedykowaną na nasz rynek wersję strony internetowej. Subskrypcja Disney+ w Stanach Zjednoczonych ma kosztować 6,99 dol. miesięcznie.
Poniższe dwie listy obejmują łącznie 861 pozycji, w tym 687 tytułów filmów i 174 tytułów seriali. Wśród nich znajdują się takie hity, jak "101 dalmatyńczyków", "Avengers", "Piękna i Bestia", "Auta", "Kraina lodu", "Iron Man", "Król Lew", "Piraci z Karaibów", "Gwiezdne wojny", "Zaplątani", "Toy Story" i "Zwierzogród" oraz "Brygada RR", "Kacze opowieści", "Fantastyczna Czwórka", "Lilo i Stich", "Klub przyjaciół Myszki Miki", "Muppety", "Nowe przygody Kubusia Puchatka", "Fineasz i Ferb" i "Simpsonowie".
Anita Kaźmierska
1. 10 Things I Hate About You
2. 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea
3. 101 Dalmatians (1961)
4. 101 Dalmatians (1996)
5. 101 Dalmatians 2: Patch’s London Adventure
6. 102 Dalmatians
7. (500) Days of Summer
8. The Absent-Minded Professor
9. A Bug’s Life
10. A Goofy Movie
11. A Kid in King Arthur’s Court
12. A Ring of Endless Light
13. A Wrinkle in Time
14. Adventures in Babysitting (1987)
15. Adventures in Babysitting (2016)
16. The Adventures of André and Wally B.
17. The Adventures of Bullwhip Griffin
18. The Adventures of Huck and Finn
19. The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad
20. The African Lion
21. Aladdin
22. Aladdin and the King of Thieves
23. Aladdin II: The Return of Jafar
24. Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day
25. Alice in Wonderland (1951)
26. Alice in Wonderland (2010)
27. Alice Through the Looking Glass
28. Aliens of the Deep
29. Alley Cats Strike
30. Almost Angels
31. America’s Heart and Soul
32. Amy
33. An Extremely Goofy Movie
34. Annie
35. Ant-Man
36. Ant-Man and The Wasp
37. The Apple Dumpling Gang
38. The Apple Dumpling Gang Rides Again
39. Apollo: Missions to the Moon
40. The Aristocats
41. Around the World in 80 Days
42. Atlantis: Milo’s Return
43. Atlantis Rising
44. Atlantis: The Lost Empire
45. Avalon High
46. The Avengers
47. Avengers: Infinity War
48. Avengers: Age of Ultron
49. Avengers: Endgame
50. Babes in Toyland
51. Baby: Secret of the Lost Legend
52. Bad Hair Day
53. Bambi
54. Bambi 2
55. The Band Concert
56. Bao
57. The Barefoot Executive
58. The Bears and I
59. Beauty and the Beast (1991)
60. Beauty and the Beast (2017)
61. Beauty and the Beast: Belle’s Magical World
62. Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas
63. Beauty and the Briefcase
64. Bedknobs and Broomsticks
65. Bedtime Stories
66. Before the Flood
67. Benji the Hunted
68. Beverly Hills Chihuahua
69. Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2
70. Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva La Fiesta
71. The BFG
72. Big Business
73. The Big Green
74. Big Hero Six
75. The Biscuit Eater
76. Bizarre Dinosaurs
77. The Black Cauldron
78. The Black Hole
79. Black Panther
80. Blackbeard’s Ghost
81. Blank Check
82. The Blue Umbrella
83. Bolt
84. Boundin’
85. The Boys: The Sherman Brothers Story
86. Brave
87. The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars
88. The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue
89. Breaking2
90. Breaking Away
91. Bridge to Terabithia
92. Brink
93. Brother Bear
94. Brother Bear 2
95. Buffalo Dreams
96. Burn-E
97. Cadet Kelly
98. Camp Nowhere
99. Camp Rock
100. Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam
101. Can of Worms
102. Candleshoe
103. Captain America: Civil War
104. Captain America: The First Avenger
105. Captain Marvel
106. Cars
107. Cars 2
108. Cars 3
109. Cars Toon: Air Mater
110. Cars Toon: Hiccups
111. Cars Toon: Mater Private Eye
112. Cars Toon: Mater the Greater
113. Cars Toon: Monster Truck Mater
114. Cars Toon: Time Travel Mater
115. Cars Toons: Heavy Metal Mater
116. Casebusters
117. The Castaway Cowboy
118. The Cat from Outer Space
119. Cheetah
120. The Cheetah Girls
121. The Cheetah Girls 2
122. The Cheetah Girls: One World
123. Chef Donald
124. Chicken Little
125. Christmas Cupid
126. The Christmas Star
127. Christopher Robin
128. The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian
129. The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe
130. Cinderella (1950)
131. Cinderella (2015)
132. Cinderella 2: Dreams Come True
133. Cinderella 3: A Twist in Time
134. Cloud 9
135. Coco
136. College Road Trip
137. The Color of Friendship
138. The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes
139. Confessions of a Shopaholic
140. Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen
141. Cool Runnings
142. The Count of Monte Cristo
143. The Country Bears
144. Cow Belles
145. D2: The Mighty Ducks
146. D3: The Mighty Ducks
147. Dadnapped
148. Dan in Real Life
149. Darby O’Gill and the Little People
150. Davy Crockett and the River Pirates
151. Davy Crockett, King of the Wild Frontier
152. Day and Night
153. Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
154. Den Brother
155. Descendants
156. Descendants 2
157. Diana: In Her Own Words
158. Diary of a Wimpy Kid
159. Dick Tracy
160. Dinosaur
161. Disney’s A Christmas Carol
162. Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings
163. Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic
164. Disneynature African Cats
165. Disneynature Bears
166. Disneynature Born in China
167. Disneynature Chimpanzee
168. Disneynature Crimson Wing
169. Disneynature Expedition China
170. Disneynature Ghost of the Mountains
171. Disneynature Growing Up Wild
172. Disneynature Monkey Kingdom
173. Disneynature Oceans
174. Disneynature Penguins
175. Disneynature Wings of Life
176. Doctor Dolittle
177. Doctor Strange
178. Don’t Look Under the Bed
179. Donald and Pluto
180. Double Teamed
181. Doug’s 1st Movie
182. DuckTales the Movie: Treasure of the Lost Lamp
183. Dug’s Special Mission
184. Dumbo
185. Dumbo (Live-Action)
186. Earth Live
187. Easter Island Unsolved
188. Eddie’s Million Dollar Cook-Off
189. Eight Below
190. Emil and the Detectives
191. The Emperor’s New Groove
192. Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy
193. Escape to Witch Mountain
194. The Even Stevens Movie
195. Expedition Mars: Spirit and Opportunity
196. Fantasia
197. Fantasia 2000
198. Finding Dory
199. Finding Nemo
200. The Finest Hours
201. First Kid
202. Flight of the Navigator
203. The Flood
204. Flowers and Trees
205. Flubber
206. For the Birds
207. The Fox and the Hound
208. The Fox and the Hound 2
209. Frank and Ollie
210. Frankenweenie (1984)
211. Frankenweenie (2012)
212. Freaky Friday (1977)
213. Freaky Friday (2003)
214. Freaky Friday (2018)
215. Free Solo
216. Frenemies
217. Frozen
218. Full-Court Miracle
219. Fun and Fancy Free
220. Fuzzbucket
221. G-Force
222. The Game Plan
223. Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties
224. Geek Charming
225. Genius
226. George and A.J.
227. George of the Jungle
228. George of the Jungle 2
229. Get a Clue
230. The Ghosts of Buxley Hall
231. Giants of the Deep Blue
232. Girl vs Monster
233. Glory Road
234. The Gods Must Be Crazy
235. Go Figure
236. Going to the Mat
237. The Good Dinosaur
238. Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas!
239. Gotta Kick It Up
240. The Great Mouse Detective
241. The Greatest Game Ever Played
242. Greyfriars Bobby
243. Guardians of the Galaxy
244. Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2
245. Halloweentown High
246. Halloweentown
247. Halloweentown 2: Kalabar’s Revenge
248. Hannah Montana: The Movie
249. Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert
250. Hatching Pete
251. The Haunted Mansion
252. Heavyweights
253. The Help
254. Herbie: Fully Loaded
255. Herbie Goes Bananas
256. Herbie Goes to Monte Carlo
257. Herbie Rides Again
258. Hercules
259. High School Musical
260. High School Musical 2
261. High School Musical 3: Senior Year
262. The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy
263. Hocus Pocus
264. Holes
265. Holiday in Handcuffs
266. Home on the Range
267. Homeward Bound 2: Lost in San Francisco
268. Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey
269. Honey, I Shrunk the Kids
270. Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves
271. Honey, I Blew Up the Kid
272. Horse Sense
273. The Horse Whisperer
274. How Dogs Got Their Shapes
275. How to Build a Better Boy
276. The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)
277. I Am Number Four
278. I’ll Be Home for Christmas
279. Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas
280. Ice Age: The Great Egg-scapade
281. Ice Princess
282. The Incredible Dr. Pol: Blue Ribbon Kids
283. The Incredible Journey
284. The Incredibles
285. The Incredibles 2
286. Incredible: The Story of Dr. Pol
287. Inner Workings
288. Inside Out
289. Inspector Gadget
290. Inspector Gadget 2
291. Into the Grand Canyon
292. Into the Okavango
293. Into the Woods
294. Invincible
295. Invisible Sister
296. Iron Man
297. Iron Man 2
298. Iron Man 3
299. Iron Man and Hulk: Heroes United
300. Iron Will
301. Jack
302. Jack-Jack Attack
303. James and the Giant Peach
304. Jane
305. The Jennie Project
306. John Carter
307. Johnny Kapahala: Back On Board
308. Johnny Tsunami
309. Jonas Brothers: The Concert Experience
310. The Journey of Natty Gan
311. Journey to Shark Eden
312. Journey to the Center of the Earth
313. Jump In
314. Jumping Ship
315. Jungle 2 Jungle
316. The Jungle Book (1967)
317. The Jungle Book (2016)
318. The Jungle Book 2
319. The Jungle Book: Mowgli’s Story
320. Jungle Cat
321. Justin Morgan Had a Horse
322. Kazaam
323. The Kid
324. Kim Possible (2019)
325. Kim Possible Movie: So the Drama
326. Kingdom of the Blue Whale
327. Kronk’s New Groove
328. La Luna
329. Lady and the Tramp
330. Lady and the Tramp 2: Scamp’s Adventure
331. The Last Song
332. Lava
333. The Legend of Mordu
334. Lego Star Wars: The Yoda Chronicles - Clash of the Skywalkers
335. Lego Star Wars: The Yoda Chronicles - Escape from the Jedi Temple
336. Lego Star Wars: The Yoda Chronicles - Race for the Holocrons
337. Lego Star Wars: The Yoda Chronicles - Raid on Coruscant
338. Lemonade Mouth
339. Lend a Paw
340. Leroy and Stitch
341. Let It Shine
342. Life is Ruff
343. Life Size 2