Wyciekła lista filmów i seriali, które będzie można oglądać w ramach Disney+. Przypomnijmy, że ta nowa usługa SVOD wystartuje już 12 listopada br. w Stanach Zjednoczonych, Kanadzie i Holandii oraz 19 listopada br. w Australii i Nowej Zelandii.

Lista została opublikowana przez Attractions Magazine, jednak trzeba wziąć pod uwagę, że może ona jeszcze ulec zmianie, gdyż Disney dopiero testuje swoją nową usługę. Warto również uwzględnić, że lista może się różnić w zależności od kraju. Wykaz filmów i seriali obejmuje produkcje Walt Disney Studios, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Fox, Disney Channel, ABC Family, Disney XD, Disney Junior, National Geographic, Marvel Studios i Star Wars. Mimo że start Disney+ został już zapowiedziany w Holandii, to z nieoficjalnych doniesień wynika, że do całej Europy usługa trafi najwcześniej w 2020 roku.

Disney+ będzie dostępny także w Polsce - uruchomiono dedykowaną na nasz rynek wersję strony internetowej. Subskrypcja Disney+ w Stanach Zjednoczonych ma kosztować 6,99 dol. miesięcznie.

Poniższe dwie listy obejmują łącznie 861 pozycji, w tym 687 tytułów filmów i 174 tytułów seriali. Wśród nich znajdują się takie hity, jak "101 dalmatyńczyków", "Avengers", "Piękna i Bestia", "Auta", "Kraina lodu", "Iron Man", "Król Lew", "Piraci z Karaibów", "Gwiezdne wojny", "Zaplątani", "Toy Story" i "Zwierzogród" oraz "Brygada RR", "Kacze opowieści", "Fantastyczna Czwórka", "Lilo i Stich", "Klub przyjaciół Myszki Miki", "Muppety", "Nowe przygody Kubusia Puchatka", "Fineasz i Ferb" i "Simpsonowie".

Lista filmów dostępnych na Disney+:

1. 10 Things I Hate About You

2. 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea

3. 101 Dalmatians (1961)

4. 101 Dalmatians (1996)

5. 101 Dalmatians 2: Patch’s London Adventure

6. 102 Dalmatians

7. (500) Days of Summer

8. The Absent-Minded Professor

9. A Bug’s Life

10. A Goofy Movie

11. A Kid in King Arthur’s Court

12. A Ring of Endless Light

13. A Wrinkle in Time

14. Adventures in Babysitting (1987)

15. Adventures in Babysitting (2016)

16. The Adventures of André and Wally B.

17. The Adventures of Bullwhip Griffin

18. The Adventures of Huck and Finn

19. The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad

20. The African Lion

21. Aladdin

22. Aladdin and the King of Thieves

23. Aladdin II: The Return of Jafar

24. Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day

25. Alice in Wonderland (1951)

26. Alice in Wonderland (2010)

27. Alice Through the Looking Glass

28. Aliens of the Deep

29. Alley Cats Strike

30. Almost Angels

31. America’s Heart and Soul

32. Amy

33. An Extremely Goofy Movie

34. Annie

35. Ant-Man

36. Ant-Man and The Wasp

37. The Apple Dumpling Gang

38. The Apple Dumpling Gang Rides Again

39. Apollo: Missions to the Moon

40. The Aristocats

41. Around the World in 80 Days

42. Atlantis: Milo’s Return

43. Atlantis Rising

44. Atlantis: The Lost Empire

45. Avalon High

46. The Avengers

47. Avengers: Infinity War

48. Avengers: Age of Ultron

49. Avengers: Endgame

50. Babes in Toyland

51. Baby: Secret of the Lost Legend

52. Bad Hair Day

53. Bambi

54. Bambi 2

55. The Band Concert

56. Bao

57. The Barefoot Executive

58. The Bears and I

59. Beauty and the Beast (1991)

60. Beauty and the Beast (2017)

61. Beauty and the Beast: Belle’s Magical World

62. Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas

63. Beauty and the Briefcase

64. Bedknobs and Broomsticks

65. Bedtime Stories

66. Before the Flood

67. Benji the Hunted

68. Beverly Hills Chihuahua

69. Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2

70. Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva La Fiesta

71. The BFG

72. Big Business

73. The Big Green

74. Big Hero Six

75. The Biscuit Eater

76. Bizarre Dinosaurs

77. The Black Cauldron

78. The Black Hole

79. Black Panther

80. Blackbeard’s Ghost

81. Blank Check

82. The Blue Umbrella

83. Bolt

84. Boundin’

85. The Boys: The Sherman Brothers Story

86. Brave

87. The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars

88. The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue

89. Breaking2

90. Breaking Away

91. Bridge to Terabithia

92. Brink

93. Brother Bear

94. Brother Bear 2

95. Buffalo Dreams

96. Burn-E

97. Cadet Kelly

98. Camp Nowhere

99. Camp Rock

100. Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam

101. Can of Worms

102. Candleshoe

103. Captain America: Civil War

104. Captain America: The First Avenger

105. Captain Marvel

106. Cars

107. Cars 2

108. Cars 3

109. Cars Toon: Air Mater

110. Cars Toon: Hiccups

111. Cars Toon: Mater Private Eye

112. Cars Toon: Mater the Greater

113. Cars Toon: Monster Truck Mater

114. Cars Toon: Time Travel Mater

115. Cars Toons: Heavy Metal Mater

116. Casebusters

117. The Castaway Cowboy

118. The Cat from Outer Space

119. Cheetah

120. The Cheetah Girls

121. The Cheetah Girls 2

122. The Cheetah Girls: One World

123. Chef Donald

124. Chicken Little

125. Christmas Cupid

126. The Christmas Star

127. Christopher Robin

128. The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian

129. The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe

130. Cinderella (1950)

131. Cinderella (2015)

132. Cinderella 2: Dreams Come True

133. Cinderella 3: A Twist in Time

134. Cloud 9

135. Coco

136. College Road Trip

137. The Color of Friendship

138. The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes

139. Confessions of a Shopaholic

140. Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen

141. Cool Runnings

142. The Count of Monte Cristo

143. The Country Bears

144. Cow Belles

145. D2: The Mighty Ducks

146. D3: The Mighty Ducks

147. Dadnapped

148. Dan in Real Life

149. Darby O’Gill and the Little People

150. Davy Crockett and the River Pirates

151. Davy Crockett, King of the Wild Frontier

152. Day and Night

153. Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

154. Den Brother

155. Descendants

156. Descendants 2

157. Diana: In Her Own Words

158. Diary of a Wimpy Kid

159. Dick Tracy

160. Dinosaur

161. Disney’s A Christmas Carol

162. Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings

163. Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic

164. Disneynature African Cats

165. Disneynature Bears

166. Disneynature Born in China

167. Disneynature Chimpanzee

168. Disneynature Crimson Wing

169. Disneynature Expedition China

170. Disneynature Ghost of the Mountains

171. Disneynature Growing Up Wild

172. Disneynature Monkey Kingdom

173. Disneynature Oceans

174. Disneynature Penguins

175. Disneynature Wings of Life

176. Doctor Dolittle

177. Doctor Strange

178. Don’t Look Under the Bed

179. Donald and Pluto

180. Double Teamed

181. Doug’s 1st Movie

182. DuckTales the Movie: Treasure of the Lost Lamp

183. Dug’s Special Mission

184. Dumbo

185. Dumbo (Live-Action)

186. Earth Live

187. Easter Island Unsolved

188. Eddie’s Million Dollar Cook-Off

189. Eight Below

190. Emil and the Detectives

191. The Emperor’s New Groove

192. Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy

193. Escape to Witch Mountain

194. The Even Stevens Movie

195. Expedition Mars: Spirit and Opportunity

196. Fantasia

197. Fantasia 2000

198. Finding Dory

199. Finding Nemo

200. The Finest Hours

201. First Kid

202. Flight of the Navigator

203. The Flood

204. Flowers and Trees

205. Flubber

206. For the Birds

207. The Fox and the Hound

208. The Fox and the Hound 2

209. Frank and Ollie

210. Frankenweenie (1984)

211. Frankenweenie (2012)

212. Freaky Friday (1977)

213. Freaky Friday (2003)

214. Freaky Friday (2018)

215. Free Solo

216. Frenemies

217. Frozen

218. Full-Court Miracle

219. Fun and Fancy Free

220. Fuzzbucket

221. G-Force

222. The Game Plan

223. Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties

224. Geek Charming

225. Genius

226. George and A.J.

227. George of the Jungle

228. George of the Jungle 2

229. Get a Clue

230. The Ghosts of Buxley Hall

231. Giants of the Deep Blue

232. Girl vs Monster

233. Glory Road

234. The Gods Must Be Crazy

235. Go Figure

236. Going to the Mat

237. The Good Dinosaur

238. Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas!

239. Gotta Kick It Up

240. The Great Mouse Detective

241. The Greatest Game Ever Played

242. Greyfriars Bobby

243. Guardians of the Galaxy

244. Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2

245. Halloweentown High

246. Halloweentown

247. Halloweentown 2: Kalabar’s Revenge

248. Hannah Montana: The Movie

249. Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert

250. Hatching Pete

251. The Haunted Mansion

252. Heavyweights

253. The Help

254. Herbie: Fully Loaded

255. Herbie Goes Bananas

256. Herbie Goes to Monte Carlo

257. Herbie Rides Again

258. Hercules

259. High School Musical

260. High School Musical 2

261. High School Musical 3: Senior Year

262. The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

263. Hocus Pocus

264. Holes

265. Holiday in Handcuffs

266. Home on the Range

267. Homeward Bound 2: Lost in San Francisco

268. Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey

269. Honey, I Shrunk the Kids

270. Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves

271. Honey, I Blew Up the Kid

272. Horse Sense

273. The Horse Whisperer

274. How Dogs Got Their Shapes

275. How to Build a Better Boy

276. The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)

277. I Am Number Four

278. I’ll Be Home for Christmas

279. Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas

280. Ice Age: The Great Egg-scapade

281. Ice Princess

282. The Incredible Dr. Pol: Blue Ribbon Kids

283. The Incredible Journey

284. The Incredibles

285. The Incredibles 2

286. Incredible: The Story of Dr. Pol

287. Inner Workings

288. Inside Out

289. Inspector Gadget

290. Inspector Gadget 2

291. Into the Grand Canyon

292. Into the Okavango

293. Into the Woods

294. Invincible

295. Invisible Sister

296. Iron Man

297. Iron Man 2

298. Iron Man 3

299. Iron Man and Hulk: Heroes United

300. Iron Will

301. Jack

302. Jack-Jack Attack

303. James and the Giant Peach

304. Jane

305. The Jennie Project

306. John Carter

307. Johnny Kapahala: Back On Board

308. Johnny Tsunami

309. Jonas Brothers: The Concert Experience

310. The Journey of Natty Gan

311. Journey to Shark Eden

312. Journey to the Center of the Earth

313. Jump In

314. Jumping Ship

315. Jungle 2 Jungle

316. The Jungle Book (1967)

317. The Jungle Book (2016)

318. The Jungle Book 2

319. The Jungle Book: Mowgli’s Story

320. Jungle Cat

321. Justin Morgan Had a Horse

322. Kazaam

323. The Kid

324. Kim Possible (2019)

325. Kim Possible Movie: So the Drama

326. Kingdom of the Blue Whale

327. Kronk’s New Groove

328. La Luna

329. Lady and the Tramp

330. Lady and the Tramp 2: Scamp’s Adventure

331. The Last Song

332. Lava

333. The Legend of Mordu

334. Lego Star Wars: The Yoda Chronicles - Clash of the Skywalkers

335. Lego Star Wars: The Yoda Chronicles - Escape from the Jedi Temple

336. Lego Star Wars: The Yoda Chronicles - Race for the Holocrons

337. Lego Star Wars: The Yoda Chronicles - Raid on Coruscant

338. Lemonade Mouth

339. Lend a Paw

340. Leroy and Stitch

341. Let It Shine

342. Life is Ruff

343. Life Size 2



